Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Phibro Animal Health Corp operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company. It develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals comprising poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture. The product portfolio of the company includes animal health products such as antibacterials, anticoccidials, nutritional specialty products and vaccines, and mineral nutrition products. The company operates through three segments, Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products, of which key revenue is derived from the Animal Health segment which relates to the development, manufacturing, and marketing of antibacterials, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines. The entity sells its products in the US and other international countries.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3300.370 0.0400
REV217.140M232.700M15.560M

Analyst Ratings

Phibro Animal Health Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ: PAHC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Phibro Animal Health's (PAHC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ: PAHC) was reported by Barclays on January 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 23.00 expecting PAHC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.74% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Phibro Animal Health (PAHC)?

A

The stock price for Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ: PAHC) is $20.77 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) pay a dividend?

A

The next Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-01.

Q

When is Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) reporting earnings?

A

Phibro Animal Health’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Phibro Animal Health.

Q

What sector and industry does Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) operate in?

A

Phibro Animal Health is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.