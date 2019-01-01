Phibro Animal Health Corp operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company. It develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals comprising poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture. The product portfolio of the company includes animal health products such as antibacterials, anticoccidials, nutritional specialty products and vaccines, and mineral nutrition products. The company operates through three segments, Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products, of which key revenue is derived from the Animal Health segment which relates to the development, manufacturing, and marketing of antibacterials, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines. The entity sells its products in the US and other international countries.