|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.330
|0.370
|0.0400
|REV
|217.140M
|232.700M
|15.560M
You can purchase shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ: PAHC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Phibro Animal Health’s space includes: Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH), GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS), CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC), Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) and Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA).
The latest price target for Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ: PAHC) was reported by Barclays on January 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 23.00 expecting PAHC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.74% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ: PAHC) is $20.77 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.
The next Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-01.
Phibro Animal Health’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Phibro Animal Health.
Phibro Animal Health is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.