Range
84.91 - 86.36
Vol / Avg.
644.8K/2.9M
Div / Yield
1.08/1.27%
52 Wk
66.19 - 92.44
Mkt Cap
45.1B
Payout Ratio
23.7
Open
85.68
P/E
21.05
EPS
1.1
Shares
524.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Cognizant is a global IT services provider, offering consulting and outsourcing services to some of the world's largest enterprises spanning the financial services, media and communications, healthcare, natural resources, and consumer products industries. Cognizant employs nearly 300,000 people globally, roughly 70% of whom are in India, although the company's headquarters are in Teaneck, New Jersey.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.0401.100 0.0600
REV4.780B4.777B-3.000M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Cognizant Tech Solns Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cognizant Tech Solns (CTSH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ: CTSH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cognizant Tech Solns's (CTSH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cognizant Tech Solns (CTSH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ: CTSH) was reported by Barclays on February 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 85.00 expecting CTSH to fall to within 12 months (a possible -1.17% downside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cognizant Tech Solns (CTSH)?

A

The stock price for Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ: CTSH) is $86.01 last updated Today at 4:44:15 PM.

Q

Does Cognizant Tech Solns (CTSH) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.

Q

When is Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH) reporting earnings?

A

Cognizant Tech Solns’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Cognizant Tech Solns (CTSH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cognizant Tech Solns.

Q

What sector and industry does Cognizant Tech Solns (CTSH) operate in?

A

Cognizant Tech Solns is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.