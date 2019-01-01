|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.040
|1.100
|0.0600
|REV
|4.780B
|4.777B
|-3.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ: CTSH) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Cognizant Tech Solns’s space includes: Wipro (NYSE:WIT), The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT), Thoughtworks Holding (NASDAQ:TWKS), Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) and Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN).
The latest price target for Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ: CTSH) was reported by Barclays on February 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 85.00 expecting CTSH to fall to within 12 months (a possible -1.17% downside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ: CTSH) is $86.01 last updated Today at 4:44:15 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.
Cognizant Tech Solns’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Cognizant Tech Solns.
Cognizant Tech Solns is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.