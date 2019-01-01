ñol

Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low9.39 - 47.5
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 169.2M
Vol / Avg.- / 2M
Mkt Cap2B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price18.26
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.98
Total Float-

Forge Global Holdings (NYSE:FRGE), Quotes and News Summary

Forge Global Holdings (NYSE: FRGE)

Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets

Earnings

Forge Global Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Forge Global Holdings (FRGE) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Forge Global Holdings (NYSE: FRGE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Forge Global Holdings's (FRGE) competitors?
Q
What is the target price for Forge Global Holdings (FRGE) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Forge Global Holdings

Q
Current Stock Price for Forge Global Holdings (FRGE)?
A

The stock price for Forge Global Holdings (NYSE: FRGE) is $11.98 last updated June 21, 2022, 7:59 PM UTC.

Q
Does Forge Global Holdings (FRGE) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Forge Global Holdings.

Q
When is Forge Global Holdings (NYSE:FRGE) reporting earnings?
A

Forge Global Holdings’s Q2 earnings are confirmed for Monday, August 29, 2022.

Q
Is Forge Global Holdings (FRGE) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Forge Global Holdings.

Q
What sector and industry does Forge Global Holdings (FRGE) operate in?
A

Forge Global Holdings is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.