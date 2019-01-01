QQQ
Magna International prides itself on a highly entrepreneurial culture and a corporate constitution that outlines distribution of profits to various stakeholders. This automotive supplier's product groups include exteriors, interiors, seating, roof systems, body and chassis, powertrain, vision and electronic systems, closure systems, electric vehicle systems, tooling and engineering, and contracted vehicle assembly. Roughly half of Magna's revenue comes from North America while Europe accounts for approximately 44%.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.5901.300 -0.2900
REV9.310B9.110B-200.000M

Magna International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Magna International (MGA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Magna International (NYSE: MGA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Magna International's (MGA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Magna International.

Q

What is the target price for Magna International (MGA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Magna International (NYSE: MGA) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 100.00 expecting MGA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 38.56% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Magna International (MGA)?

A

The stock price for Magna International (NYSE: MGA) is $72.17 last updated Today at 3:48:54 PM.

Q

Does Magna International (MGA) pay a dividend?

A

The next Magna International (MGA) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-24.

Q

When is Magna International (NYSE:MGA) reporting earnings?

A

Magna International’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Magna International (MGA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Magna International.

Q

What sector and industry does Magna International (MGA) operate in?

A

Magna International is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.