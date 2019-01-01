|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.590
|1.300
|-0.2900
|REV
|9.310B
|9.110B
|-200.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Magna International (NYSE: MGA) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Magna International.
The latest price target for Magna International (NYSE: MGA) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 100.00 expecting MGA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 38.56% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Magna International (NYSE: MGA) is $72.17 last updated Today at 3:48:54 PM.
The next Magna International (MGA) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-24.
Magna International’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Magna International.
Magna International is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.