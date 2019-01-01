QQQ
Clever Leaves Holdings Inc is a producer of pharmaceutical and consumer cannabis brands. The company operates and has investments in Canada, Colombia, Germany, Portugal, and the United States.

Clever Leaves Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Clever Leaves Holdings (CLVR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Clever Leaves Holdings (NASDAQ: CLVR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Clever Leaves Holdings's (CLVR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Clever Leaves Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Clever Leaves Holdings (CLVR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Clever Leaves Holdings (NASDAQ: CLVR) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on December 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting CLVR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 681.01% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Clever Leaves Holdings (CLVR)?

A

The stock price for Clever Leaves Holdings (NASDAQ: CLVR) is $1.2804 last updated Today at 2:56:31 PM.

Q

Does Clever Leaves Holdings (CLVR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Clever Leaves Holdings.

Q

When is Clever Leaves Holdings (NASDAQ:CLVR) reporting earnings?

A

Clever Leaves Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Clever Leaves Holdings (CLVR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Clever Leaves Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Clever Leaves Holdings (CLVR) operate in?

A

Clever Leaves Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.