QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
7.56 - 8.12
Vol / Avg.
52.9K/208K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.1 - 66.45
Mkt Cap
101.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
8.06
P/E
29.86
EPS
-0.2
Shares
13.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 28, 2022, 11:21AM
Benzinga - Jan 21, 2022, 8:49AM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 11:07AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 5:26PM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 5:26PM
Benzinga - Oct 20, 2021, 8:35AM
Benzinga - Sep 27, 2021, 8:45AM
Benzinga - Sep 27, 2021, 6:13AM
Benzinga - Sep 22, 2021, 6:15AM
Benzinga - Aug 12, 2021, 5:20PM
Benzinga - Jul 30, 2021, 11:06AM
Benzinga - Jul 30, 2021, 9:57AM
Benzinga - Jul 30, 2021, 8:28AM
Benzinga - Jul 30, 2021, 6:29AM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Viant Technology Inc is an advertising software company. The software enables the programmatic purchase of advertising, which is the electronification of the advertising buying process. Through the technology, a marketer can easily buy ads on desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-21
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Viant Technology Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Viant Technology (DSP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ: DSP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Viant Technology's (DSP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Viant Technology (DSP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Viant Technology (NASDAQ: DSP) was reported by Needham on January 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting DSP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 99.20% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Viant Technology (DSP)?

A

The stock price for Viant Technology (NASDAQ: DSP) is $7.53 last updated Today at 7:48:24 PM.

Q

Does Viant Technology (DSP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Viant Technology.

Q

When is Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) reporting earnings?

A

Viant Technology’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Viant Technology (DSP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Viant Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does Viant Technology (DSP) operate in?

A

Viant Technology is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.