QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/202.6K
Div / Yield
0.64/1.38%
52 Wk
40.46 - 57.64
Mkt Cap
2.3B
Payout Ratio
32.65
Open
-
P/E
23.65
EPS
0.55
Shares
50.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 4 days ago
Benzinga - 4 days ago
Benzinga - 4 days ago
Benzinga - Nov 17, 2021, 2:03PM
Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021, 9:29AM
Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021, 6:38AM
Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021, 6:37AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 5:18PM
Benzinga - Jul 30, 2021, 8:56AM
Benzinga - Apr 30, 2021, 6:42AM
Benzinga - Apr 30, 2021, 6:41AM
Benzinga - Apr 29, 2021, 5:18PM
Benzinga - Apr 19, 2021, 2:01PM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Barnes Group Inc is a U.S. based industrial and aerospace manufacturer and service provider. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The industrial segment manufactures precision parts, products, and systems for critical applications in end markets including transportation, industrial equipment, and consumer products. The aerospace segment provides machined components and assemblies for original equipment manufacturer turbine engine, airframe and industrial gas turbine builders, and the military. This segment also provides aftermarket maintenance, overhaul and repair services for turbine engine manufacturers, airlines, and the military. The company generates around half of its revenue from the domestic American market.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4700.550 0.0800
REV315.580M311.000M-4.580M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Barnes Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Barnes Gr (B) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Barnes Gr (NYSE: B) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Barnes Gr's (B) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Barnes Gr (B) stock?

A

The latest price target for Barnes Gr (NYSE: B) was reported by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey on July 15, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting B to fall to within 12 months (a possible -35.25% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Barnes Gr (B)?

A

The stock price for Barnes Gr (NYSE: B) is $46.335 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Barnes Gr (B) pay a dividend?

A

The next Barnes Gr (B) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-23.

Q

When is Barnes Gr (NYSE:B) reporting earnings?

A

Barnes Gr’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.

Q

Is Barnes Gr (B) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Barnes Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Barnes Gr (B) operate in?

A

Barnes Gr is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.