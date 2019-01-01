|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.470
|0.550
|0.0800
|REV
|315.580M
|311.000M
|-4.580M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Barnes Gr (NYSE: B) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Barnes Gr’s space includes: Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI), Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN), Standex International (NYSE:SXI), Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) and Tennant (NYSE:TNC).
The latest price target for Barnes Gr (NYSE: B) was reported by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey on July 15, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting B to fall to within 12 months (a possible -35.25% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Barnes Gr (NYSE: B) is $46.335 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Barnes Gr (B) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-23.
Barnes Gr’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Barnes Gr.
Barnes Gr is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.