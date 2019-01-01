QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Zepp Health Corp is engaged in the business of manufacturing smart health wearable products. The company operates in two segments: Xiaomi Wearable Products and Self-branded products & others. The product portfolio includes smartwatches and fitness bands.

Zepp Health Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zepp Health (ZEPP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Zepp Health's (ZEPP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Zepp Health (ZEPP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Zepp Health

Q

Current Stock Price for Zepp Health (ZEPP)?

A

The stock price for Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP) is $3.83 last updated Today at 6:43:33 PM.

Q

Does Zepp Health (ZEPP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zepp Health.

Q

When is Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) reporting earnings?

A

Zepp Health’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Zepp Health (ZEPP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zepp Health.

Q

What sector and industry does Zepp Health (ZEPP) operate in?

A

Zepp Health is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NYSE.