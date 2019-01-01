|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|5.610
|7.290
|1.6800
|REV
|567.170M
|636.867M
|69.697M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Quidel (NASDAQ: QDEL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Quidel’s space includes: RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST), Meihua International (NASDAQ:MHUA), Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO), BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) and Align Tech (NASDAQ:ALGN).
The latest price target for Quidel (NASDAQ: QDEL) was reported by Raymond James on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 130.00 expecting QDEL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.52% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Quidel (NASDAQ: QDEL) is $104.4 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Quidel.
Quidel’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Quidel.
Quidel is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.