QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
99.21 - 105.16
Vol / Avg.
1.1M/857.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
88.37 - 180.06
Mkt Cap
4.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
99.98
P/E
6.27
EPS
6.98
Shares
41.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 2 days ago
Benzinga - 2 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 17, 2022, 4:49PM
Benzinga - Feb 17, 2022, 4:10PM
Benzinga - Jan 21, 2022, 1:21PM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 12:20PM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 4:13PM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Quidel Corp is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. It is separated into four product categories: Rapid immunoassays, Cardiac immunoassays, Specialized diagnostic solutions and Molecular diagnostic solutions. Rapid immunoassay and Cardiac immunoassay tests for use in physician offices, hospital laboratories and emergency departments, retail clinics, eye health settings, pharmacies and other urgent care sites, Specialized diagnostic solutions, including direct fluorescent assays and culture-based tests, and Molecular diagnostic tests across a number of hospitals, moderately complex physician offices, laboratories and other segments. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the rapid immunoassays.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS5.6107.290 1.6800
REV567.170M636.867M69.697M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Quidel Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Quidel (QDEL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Quidel (NASDAQ: QDEL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Quidel's (QDEL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Quidel (QDEL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Quidel (NASDAQ: QDEL) was reported by Raymond James on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 130.00 expecting QDEL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.52% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Quidel (QDEL)?

A

The stock price for Quidel (NASDAQ: QDEL) is $104.4 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Quidel (QDEL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Quidel.

Q

When is Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) reporting earnings?

A

Quidel’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Quidel (QDEL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Quidel.

Q

What sector and industry does Quidel (QDEL) operate in?

A

Quidel is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.