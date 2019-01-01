QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/449.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
113.41 - 182.5
Mkt Cap
7.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
112.95
EPS
0.44
Shares
60.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
Bright Horizons Family Solutions provides education and care solutions designed to help employers support their employees in managing their work/life balance. The company has three business segments: full-service center-based child care, backup care, and educational advisory services. The vast majority of the company's revenue is generated by full-service center-based child care, which includes traditional center-based child care and early education services. Other services provided by the company include in-home child and elder care, tuition assistance, and education consulting. The company earns more than half of its revenue in North America.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6300.650 0.0200
REV485.180M462.656M-22.524M

Bright Horizons Family Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bright Horizons Family (BFAM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bright Horizons Family (NYSE: BFAM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bright Horizons Family's (BFAM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Bright Horizons Family (BFAM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Bright Horizons Family (NYSE: BFAM) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 5, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 109.00 expecting BFAM to fall to within 12 months (a possible -16.12% downside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Bright Horizons Family (BFAM)?

A

The stock price for Bright Horizons Family (NYSE: BFAM) is $129.94 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bright Horizons Family (BFAM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bright Horizons Family.

Q

When is Bright Horizons Family (NYSE:BFAM) reporting earnings?

A

Bright Horizons Family’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Bright Horizons Family (BFAM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bright Horizons Family.

Q

What sector and industry does Bright Horizons Family (BFAM) operate in?

A

Bright Horizons Family is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.