|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.630
|0.650
|0.0200
|REV
|485.180M
|462.656M
|-22.524M
You can purchase shares of Bright Horizons Family (NYSE: BFAM) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Bright Horizons Family’s space includes: Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA), Hailiang Education Gr (NASDAQ:HLG), Graham Hldgs (NYSE:GHC), Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) and Stride (NYSE:LRN).
The latest price target for Bright Horizons Family (NYSE: BFAM) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 5, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 109.00 expecting BFAM to fall to within 12 months (a possible -16.12% downside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Bright Horizons Family (NYSE: BFAM) is $129.94 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Bright Horizons Family.
Bright Horizons Family’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Bright Horizons Family.
Bright Horizons Family is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.