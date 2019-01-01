QQQ
Range
64.09 - 69.87
Vol / Avg.
224.7K/267.1K
Div / Yield
1.32/1.98%
52 Wk
60.21 - 98.83
Mkt Cap
1.7B
Payout Ratio
12.15
Open
64.25
P/E
6.93
EPS
2.69
Shares
23.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Auto Components
Patrick Industries Inc makes and sells building products and materials for recreational vehicles and manufactured housing. The company is organized into two segments based on product type: manufacturing and distribution. The manufacturing segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells laminated and vinyl products that include furniture, shelving, cabinets, bath fixtures, and countertops. The distribution segment sells prefinished wall and ceiling panels, as well as electrical and plumbing products for the RV and manufactured-housing industries. One of the firm's RV customers makes up a significant portion of revenue. Nearly all of Patrick Industries' revenue comes from North America.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.9802.620 0.6400
REV1.010B1.147B137.000M

Analyst Ratings

Patrick Industries Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Patrick Industries (PATK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ: PATK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Patrick Industries's (PATK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Patrick Industries (PATK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Patrick Industries (NASDAQ: PATK) was reported by Keybanc on October 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 90.00 expecting PATK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 29.01% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Patrick Industries (PATK)?

A

The stock price for Patrick Industries (NASDAQ: PATK) is $69.76 last updated Today at 9:00:02 PM.

Q

Does Patrick Industries (PATK) pay a dividend?

A

The next Patrick Industries (PATK) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-04.

Q

When is Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) reporting earnings?

A

Patrick Industries’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Patrick Industries (PATK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Patrick Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does Patrick Industries (PATK) operate in?

A

Patrick Industries is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.