Range
62.24 - 63.3
Vol / Avg.
5.5K/92.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
61.75 - 122.3
Mkt Cap
1.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
62.94
P/E
-
EPS
2.1
Shares
26.1M
Outstanding
Cimpress PLC invests in and builds customer-focused, entrepreneurial, mass-customization businesses for the long term. Mass customization seeks to produce goods and services to meet individual customer needs with near mass production efficiency. The company's segment includes Vistaprint; PrintBrothers; The Print Group; National Pen and All Other Businesses. It generates maximum revenue from the Vistaprint segment.

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.5802.080 0.5000
REV852.360M849.716M-2.644M

Cimpress Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cimpress (CMPR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ: CMPR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cimpress's (CMPR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cimpress.

Q

What is the target price for Cimpress (CMPR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cimpress (NASDAQ: CMPR) was reported by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey on July 30, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 116.00 expecting CMPR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 86.38% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cimpress (CMPR)?

A

The stock price for Cimpress (NASDAQ: CMPR) is $62.24 last updated Today at 3:06:53 PM.

Q

Does Cimpress (CMPR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cimpress.

Q

When is Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) reporting earnings?

A

Cimpress’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Cimpress (CMPR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cimpress.

Q

What sector and industry does Cimpress (CMPR) operate in?

A

Cimpress is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.