Range
24.66 - 27.34
Vol / Avg.
477.5K/442.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
23.42 - 44.13
Mkt Cap
1.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
25.26
P/E
20.69
EPS
-0.01
Shares
57.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Airlines

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0100.100 0.0900
REV167.420M172.552M5.132M

Sun Country Airlines Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sun Country Airlines (SNCY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ: SNCY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sun Country Airlines's (SNCY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Sun Country Airlines (SNCY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ: SNCY) was reported by Barclays on January 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 37.00 expecting SNCY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 36.53% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sun Country Airlines (SNCY)?

A

The stock price for Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ: SNCY) is $27.1 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sun Country Airlines (SNCY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sun Country Airlines.

Q

When is Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) reporting earnings?

A

Sun Country Airlines’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Sun Country Airlines (SNCY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sun Country Airlines.

Q

What sector and industry does Sun Country Airlines (SNCY) operate in?

A

Sun Country Airlines is in the Industrials sector and Airlines industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.