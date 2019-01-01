|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.010
|0.100
|0.0900
|REV
|167.420M
|172.552M
|5.132M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ: SNCY) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Sun Country Airlines’s space includes: Alaska Air Gr (NYSE:ALK), United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL), Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA), JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) and Gol Intelligent Airlines (NYSE:GOL).
The latest price target for Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ: SNCY) was reported by Barclays on January 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 37.00 expecting SNCY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 36.53% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ: SNCY) is $27.1 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Sun Country Airlines.
Sun Country Airlines’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Sun Country Airlines.
Sun Country Airlines is in the Industrials sector and Airlines industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.