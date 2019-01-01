QQQ
Range
0.83 - 0.94
Vol / Avg.
254.2K/796.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.81 - 10.91
Mkt Cap
12.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.85
P/E
-
EPS
0.42
Shares
13.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Palisade Bio Inc is a late-stage biopharma company. It is advancing oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. Palisade Bio's innovative lead asset, LB1148, is a Phase 3-ready protease inhibitor with the potential to both reduce abdominal adhesions and help restore bowel function following surgery.

Palisade Bio Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Palisade Bio (PALI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Palisade Bio (NASDAQ: PALI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Palisade Bio's (PALI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Palisade Bio (PALI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Palisade Bio (NASDAQ: PALI) was reported by Ladenburg Thalmann on February 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting PALI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 442.30% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Palisade Bio (PALI)?

A

The stock price for Palisade Bio (NASDAQ: PALI) is $0.922 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Palisade Bio (PALI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Palisade Bio.

Q

When is Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) reporting earnings?

A

Palisade Bio’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is Palisade Bio (PALI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Palisade Bio.

Q

What sector and industry does Palisade Bio (PALI) operate in?

A

Palisade Bio is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.