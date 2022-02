Vislink Technologies Inc is a global technology business specializing in collecting, delivering, and managing high-quality, live video and associated data from the scene of the action to the viewing screen. It provides solutions for the collection of live news, sports, and entertainment events for the broadcast markets. It also furnishes the surveillance and defense markets with real-time video intelligence solutions using various tailored transmission products. The company provides professional and technical services utilizing a staff of technology experts with decades of applied knowledge and real-world experience in terrestrial microwave, satellite, fiber optic, surveillance, and wireless communications systems delivering a broad spectrum of customer solutions.