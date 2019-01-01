QQQ
Sector: Information Technology. Industry: IT Services
Usio Inc is a United States-based company serves technology companies with merchant processing and card issuing solutions. It offers a range of customized services to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, and card issuers. The primary business of the company is processing electronic payments for other companies including all types of Automated Clearing House (ACH) processing, credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing. The company provides these solutions through Usio Pay, Usio Card, and Usio Donate.

Usio Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Usio (USIO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Usio (NASDAQ: USIO) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Usio's (USIO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Usio (USIO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Usio (NASDAQ: USIO) was reported by Ladenburg Thalmann on May 7, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.50 expecting USIO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 36.36% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Usio (USIO)?

A

The stock price for Usio (NASDAQ: USIO) is $3.3 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Usio (USIO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Usio.

Q

When is Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) reporting earnings?

A

Usio’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Usio (USIO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Usio.

Q

What sector and industry does Usio (USIO) operate in?

A

Usio is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.