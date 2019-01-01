|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Usio (NASDAQ: USIO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Usio’s space includes: Cass Information Sys (NASDAQ:CASS), OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB), GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX), Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) and Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN).
The latest price target for Usio (NASDAQ: USIO) was reported by Ladenburg Thalmann on May 7, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.50 expecting USIO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 36.36% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Usio (NASDAQ: USIO) is $3.3 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Usio.
Usio’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Usio.
Usio is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.