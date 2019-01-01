Usio Inc is a United States-based company serves technology companies with merchant processing and card issuing solutions. It offers a range of customized services to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, and card issuers. The primary business of the company is processing electronic payments for other companies including all types of Automated Clearing House (ACH) processing, credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing. The company provides these solutions through Usio Pay, Usio Card, and Usio Donate.