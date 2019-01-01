QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/142K
Div / Yield
0.32/0.69%
52 Wk
39.8 - 57.55
Mkt Cap
2.7B
Payout Ratio
29.25
Open
-
P/E
43.45
EPS
0.26
Shares
58.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
The St. Joe Co is one of Florida's largest landowners, with about 573,000 owned acres, of which 70% is located within 15 miles of the Gulf of Mexico. Holdings are concentrated in Walton, Bay, Gulf, Franklin, and countries, in the northwest corner of the state. It also owns a few thousand acres in other counties. It has secured entitlement for development on roughly 30,600 of these acres, to include about 16,300 residential units and 10.3 million square feet of commercial space. Several thousand of its entitled acres won't be developed for decades.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.540
REV99.500M

Analyst Ratings

St. Joe Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy St. Joe (JOE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of St. Joe (NYSE: JOE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are St. Joe's (JOE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for St. Joe (JOE) stock?

A

The latest price target for St. Joe (NYSE: JOE) was reported by Raymond James on October 26, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting JOE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for St. Joe (JOE)?

A

The stock price for St. Joe (NYSE: JOE) is $46.17 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does St. Joe (JOE) pay a dividend?

A

The next St. Joe (JOE) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-04.

Q

When is St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) reporting earnings?

A

St. Joe’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is St. Joe (JOE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for St. Joe.

Q

What sector and industry does St. Joe (JOE) operate in?

A

St. Joe is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the NYSE.