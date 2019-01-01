QQQ
Range
0.94 - 1.03
Vol / Avg.
2.6M/592.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.87 - 17.5
Mkt Cap
26.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.98
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
27M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
Recon Technology Ltd is a leading oilfield service company. The company is engaged in the sale of oilfield automation products, equipment for oil and gas production and transportation, and engineering services. It has three operating segments: Automation Product and Software, Equipment and Accessories, and Oilfield Environmental Protection. Most of the firm's revenue comes from the Automation Product and Software segment.

Recon Technology Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Recon Technology (RCON) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ: RCON) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Recon Technology's (RCON) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Recon Technology (RCON) stock?

A

The latest price target for Recon Technology (NASDAQ: RCON) was reported by Maxim Group on May 24, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting RCON to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Recon Technology (RCON)?

A

The stock price for Recon Technology (NASDAQ: RCON) is $0.9797 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Recon Technology (RCON) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Recon Technology.

Q

When is Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) reporting earnings?

A

Recon Technology does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Recon Technology (RCON) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Recon Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does Recon Technology (RCON) operate in?

A

Recon Technology is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.