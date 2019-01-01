QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
3.53 - 3.61
Vol / Avg.
1.3M/1.1M
Div / Yield
0.33/9.19%
52 Wk
3.51 - 4.5
Mkt Cap
876.8M
Payout Ratio
550
Open
3.61
P/E
59.83
EPS
0
Shares
247.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Aberdeen Asia-pacific Income Fund Inc is a United States-based closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its principal investment objective is to seek current income along with capital appreciation. The fund invests in Asian debt securities, Australian debt securities, New Zealand debt securities, and other securities.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Aberdeen Asia-pacific Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aberdeen Asia-pacific (FAX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aberdeen Asia-pacific (AMEX: FAX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aberdeen Asia-pacific's (FAX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aberdeen Asia-pacific.

Q

What is the target price for Aberdeen Asia-pacific (FAX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Aberdeen Asia-pacific

Q

Current Stock Price for Aberdeen Asia-pacific (FAX)?

A

The stock price for Aberdeen Asia-pacific (AMEX: FAX) is $3.54 last updated Today at 8:59:52 PM.

Q

Does Aberdeen Asia-pacific (FAX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 18, 2022.

Q

When is Aberdeen Asia-pacific (AMEX:FAX) reporting earnings?

A

Aberdeen Asia-pacific does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aberdeen Asia-pacific (FAX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aberdeen Asia-pacific.

Q

What sector and industry does Aberdeen Asia-pacific (FAX) operate in?

A

Aberdeen Asia-pacific is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.