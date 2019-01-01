QQQ
Range
15.84 - 16
Vol / Avg.
34.2K/34.8K
Div / Yield
1.21/7.58%
52 Wk
15.89 - 18.72
Mkt Cap
238.6M
Payout Ratio
89.12
Open
15.86
P/E
11.76
Shares
14.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sep 15, 2021, 8:15AM
Western Asset Global Corp Defined Opp is a closed-end management investment company with a primary investment objective to provide current income. Its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The Fund invests in the United States and foreign corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities.

Western Asset Global Corp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Western Asset Global Corp (GDO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Western Asset Global Corp (NYSE: GDO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Western Asset Global Corp's (GDO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Western Asset Global Corp.

Q

What is the target price for Western Asset Global Corp (GDO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Western Asset Global Corp

Q

Current Stock Price for Western Asset Global Corp (GDO)?

A

The stock price for Western Asset Global Corp (NYSE: GDO) is $15.97 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:58:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Western Asset Global Corp (GDO) pay a dividend?

A

The next Western Asset Global Corp (GDO) dividend date is projected to be 2022-05-20.

Q

When is Western Asset Global Corp (NYSE:GDO) reporting earnings?

A

Western Asset Global Corp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Western Asset Global Corp (GDO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Western Asset Global Corp.

Q

What sector and industry does Western Asset Global Corp (GDO) operate in?

A

Western Asset Global Corp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.