You can purchase shares of GoHealth (NASDAQ: GOCO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in GoHealth’s space includes: Aon (NYSE:AON), BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP), Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO), Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) and Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY).
The latest price target for GoHealth (NASDAQ: GOCO) was reported by Credit Suisse on January 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.00 expecting GOCO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 64.84% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for GoHealth (NASDAQ: GOCO) is $1.82 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for GoHealth.
GoHealth’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for GoHealth.
GoHealth is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.