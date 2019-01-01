QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
GoHealth Inc is a health insurance marketplace in America. Its technology platform leverages modern machine-learning algorithms and helps individuals find the best health insurance plan for their specific needs. The company operates in four segments: Medicare-Internal; Medicare-External, IFP and Other-Internal; and IFP and Other-External. The Medicare segments sales Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, and Medicare Special Needs Plans.

GoHealth Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GoHealth (GOCO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GoHealth (NASDAQ: GOCO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GoHealth's (GOCO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for GoHealth (GOCO) stock?

A

The latest price target for GoHealth (NASDAQ: GOCO) was reported by Credit Suisse on January 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.00 expecting GOCO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 64.84% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for GoHealth (GOCO)?

A

The stock price for GoHealth (NASDAQ: GOCO) is $1.82 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GoHealth (GOCO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GoHealth.

Q

When is GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) reporting earnings?

A

GoHealth’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is GoHealth (GOCO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GoHealth.

Q

What sector and industry does GoHealth (GOCO) operate in?

A

GoHealth is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.