QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
9.78 - 10.01
Vol / Avg.
26.7K/64.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.1 - 20.25
Mkt Cap
301.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
10
P/E
-
EPS
-0.11
Shares
30.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 9:04AM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 9:52AM
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 6:42AM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 8:02AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 12:03PM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 9:34AM
Benzinga - Sep 8, 2021, 9:15AM
Benzinga - Jul 30, 2021, 11:11AM
Benzinga - Jul 7, 2021, 1:37PM
Benzinga - Jun 30, 2021, 11:47AM
Benzinga - Jun 23, 2021, 8:31AM
Benzinga - May 3, 2021, 8:01AM
Benzinga - Apr 19, 2021, 7:46AM
Benzinga - Apr 19, 2021, 7:08AM
Benzinga - Apr 19, 2021, 5:32AM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
XBiotech Inc is a US-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing True Human (antibody technology) monoclonal antibodies for treating a variety of diseases. The company focuses on developing MABp1 a therapeutic antibody as a treatment for cancer. Geographically, all of its operations are in the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-15
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

XBiotech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy XBiotech (XBIT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ: XBIT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are XBiotech's (XBIT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for XBiotech (XBIT) stock?

A

The latest price target for XBiotech (NASDAQ: XBIT) was reported by Piper Sandler on April 7, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.00 expecting XBIT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 81.45% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for XBiotech (XBIT)?

A

The stock price for XBiotech (NASDAQ: XBIT) is $9.92 last updated Today at 5:24:41 PM.

Q

Does XBiotech (XBIT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for XBiotech.

Q

When is XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) reporting earnings?

A

XBiotech’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is XBiotech (XBIT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for XBiotech.

Q

What sector and industry does XBiotech (XBIT) operate in?

A

XBiotech is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.