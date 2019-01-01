QQQ
Range
8.53 - 9.13
Vol / Avg.
219.5K/279.7K
Div / Yield
0.84/9.21%
52 Wk
3.54 - 13.49
Mkt Cap
211.2M
Payout Ratio
6.01
Open
9.11
P/E
0.79
EPS
1.87
Shares
22.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It focuses on investing in, acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets, which the company refers to as its target assets. It also focuses on investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued or guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.170-0.050 -0.2200
REV22.150M13.988M-8.162M

Analyst Ratings

AG Mortgage Investment Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy AG Mortgage Investment (MITT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AG Mortgage Investment (NYSE: MITT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AG Mortgage Investment's (MITT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for AG Mortgage Investment (MITT) stock?

A

The latest price target for AG Mortgage Investment (NYSE: MITT) was reported by JonesTrading on November 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.50 expecting MITT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 56.93% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for AG Mortgage Investment (MITT)?

A

The stock price for AG Mortgage Investment (NYSE: MITT) is $9.24 last updated Today at 4:11:16 PM.

Q

Does AG Mortgage Investment (MITT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is AG Mortgage Investment (NYSE:MITT) reporting earnings?

A

AG Mortgage Investment’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is AG Mortgage Investment (MITT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AG Mortgage Investment.

Q

What sector and industry does AG Mortgage Investment (MITT) operate in?

A

AG Mortgage Investment is in the Financials sector and Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.