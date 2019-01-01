QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/55.7K
Div / Yield
0.68/5.24%
52 Wk
12.86 - 16.44
Mkt Cap
318.5M
Payout Ratio
65.43
Open
-
P/E
13.77
Shares
24.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 1:00PM
Blackrock NY Municipal Income Tr has an investment objective to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from U.S. federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Blackrock NY Municipal Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Blackrock NY Municipal (BNY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Blackrock NY Municipal (NYSE: BNY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Blackrock NY Municipal's (BNY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Blackrock NY Municipal.

Q

What is the target price for Blackrock NY Municipal (BNY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Blackrock NY Municipal (NYSE: BNY) was reported by Citigroup on April 27, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for 42.00 expecting BNY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 224.57% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Blackrock NY Municipal (BNY)?

A

The stock price for Blackrock NY Municipal (NYSE: BNY) is $12.94 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:57:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Blackrock NY Municipal (BNY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Blackrock NY Municipal (NYSE:BNY) reporting earnings?

A

Blackrock NY Municipal does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Blackrock NY Municipal (BNY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Blackrock NY Municipal.

Q

What sector and industry does Blackrock NY Municipal (BNY) operate in?

A

Blackrock NY Municipal is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.