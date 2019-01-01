QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
4.05 - 4.25
Vol / Avg.
2.8K/19.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.7 - 20.98
Mkt Cap
15.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.24
P/E
1.09
EPS
-2.01
Shares
3.8M
Outstanding
Helius Medical Technologies Inc is a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness. The company's purpose is to develop, license or acquire unique and non-invasive technologies targeted at reducing symptoms of neurological disease or trauma. The company's first product, known as the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), is authorized for sale in Canada as a class II, non-implantable medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury and is to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise. The company derives its revenue from Product Sales, fees and; license sources.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-09
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Helius Medical Tech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Helius Medical Tech (HSDT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Helius Medical Tech (NASDAQ: HSDT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Helius Medical Tech's (HSDT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Helius Medical Tech.

Q

What is the target price for Helius Medical Tech (HSDT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Helius Medical Tech (NASDAQ: HSDT) was reported by Noble Capital Markets on November 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting HSDT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Helius Medical Tech (HSDT)?

A

The stock price for Helius Medical Tech (NASDAQ: HSDT) is $4.07 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Helius Medical Tech (HSDT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Helius Medical Tech.

Q

When is Helius Medical Tech (NASDAQ:HSDT) reporting earnings?

A

Helius Medical Tech’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Helius Medical Tech (HSDT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Helius Medical Tech.

Q

What sector and industry does Helius Medical Tech (HSDT) operate in?

A

Helius Medical Tech is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.