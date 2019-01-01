Helius Medical Technologies Inc is a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness. The company's purpose is to develop, license or acquire unique and non-invasive technologies targeted at reducing symptoms of neurological disease or trauma. The company's first product, known as the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), is authorized for sale in Canada as a class II, non-implantable medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury and is to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise. The company derives its revenue from Product Sales, fees and; license sources.