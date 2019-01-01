Stratus Properties Inc is a diversified real estate company operating in the United States. It is engaged in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation and sale of the commercial, hotel, entertainment, and multi- and single-family residential real estate properties, located in the Austin and Texas area. It operates its business through four segments namely, Real Estate Operations, Leasing Operations, Hotel and Entertainment.. The company's properties include Barton Creek, Block 21, Circle C, Lantana, Amarra Villas, and Jones Crossing among others.