Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Stratus Properties Inc is a diversified real estate company operating in the United States. It is engaged in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation and sale of the commercial, hotel, entertainment, and multi- and single-family residential real estate properties, located in the Austin and Texas area. It operates its business through four segments namely, Real Estate Operations, Leasing Operations, Hotel and Entertainment.. The company's properties include Barton Creek, Block 21, Circle C, Lantana, Amarra Villas, and Jones Crossing among others.

Stratus Properties Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Stratus Properties (STRS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ: STRS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Stratus Properties's (STRS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Stratus Properties (STRS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Stratus Properties (NASDAQ: STRS) was reported by Chardan Capital on January 13, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting STRS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Stratus Properties (STRS)?

A

The stock price for Stratus Properties (NASDAQ: STRS) is $37.9 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Stratus Properties (STRS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 18, 2017 to stockholders of record on March 29, 2017.

Q

When is Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) reporting earnings?

A

Stratus Properties’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Stratus Properties (STRS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Stratus Properties.

Q

What sector and industry does Stratus Properties (STRS) operate in?

A

Stratus Properties is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.