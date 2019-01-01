|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.090
(EXPECTED) 2022-02-23
|REV
|91.760M
|Q3 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.250
|REV
|62.711M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ: BIRD) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Allbirds.
The latest price target for Allbirds (NASDAQ: BIRD) was reported by Telsey Advisory Group on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting BIRD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 86.70% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Allbirds (NASDAQ: BIRD) is $8.57 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Allbirds.
Allbirds’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Allbirds.
Allbirds is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.