Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.7M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8.35 - 32.44
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.1
Shares
146.8M
Outstanding
Allbirds Inc is a global lifestyle brand that innovates with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Its primary source of revenue is from sales of shoes and apparel products in its directly owned digital and physical retail channels.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.090

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-23

REV91.760M
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.250
REV62.711M

Analyst Ratings

Allbirds Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Allbirds (BIRD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ: BIRD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Allbirds's (BIRD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Allbirds.

Q

What is the target price for Allbirds (BIRD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Allbirds (NASDAQ: BIRD) was reported by Telsey Advisory Group on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting BIRD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 86.70% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Allbirds (BIRD)?

A

The stock price for Allbirds (NASDAQ: BIRD) is $8.57 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Allbirds (BIRD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Allbirds.

Q

When is Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) reporting earnings?

A

Allbirds’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is Allbirds (BIRD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Allbirds.

Q

What sector and industry does Allbirds (BIRD) operate in?

A

Allbirds is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.