|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.020
|0.050
|0.0300
|REV
|144.530M
|149.018M
|4.488M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ: TENB) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Tenable Holdings’s space includes: VMware (NYSE:VMW), GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB), KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE), Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).
The latest price target for Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ: TENB) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 63.00 expecting TENB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.28% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ: TENB) is $50.69 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Tenable Holdings.
Tenable Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Tenable Holdings.
Tenable Holdings is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.