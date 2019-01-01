Tenable Holdings Inc is engaged in providing solutions for a new category of cybersecurity that call Cyber Exposure. The enterprise offerings include Tenable.io and SecurityCenter. Tenable.io manages and measures cyber exposure across a range of traditional IT assets, such as networking infrastructure, desktops, and on-premises servers. Security Center is built to manage and measure cyber exposure across traditional IT assets and can be run on-premises, in the cloud or in a hybrid environment. It serves various industries such as finance, healthcare, retail, energy, and others. The company has a presence in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa and the Asia Pacific.