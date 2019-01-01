QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/981.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
35.32 - 56.91
Mkt Cap
5.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.1
Shares
108.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 17 hours ago
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 8:44AM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 4:14PM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 4:13PM
Benzinga - Dec 29, 2021, 5:56AM
Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 8:06AM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 9:13AM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 2:40PM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 8:23AM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 8:20AM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 6:55AM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 6:46AM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 5:03PM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 4:31PM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Tenable Holdings Inc is engaged in providing solutions for a new category of cybersecurity that call Cyber Exposure. The enterprise offerings include Tenable.io and SecurityCenter. Tenable.io manages and measures cyber exposure across a range of traditional IT assets, such as networking infrastructure, desktops, and on-premises servers. Security Center is built to manage and measure cyber exposure across traditional IT assets and can be run on-premises, in the cloud or in a hybrid environment. It serves various industries such as finance, healthcare, retail, energy, and others. The company has a presence in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa and the Asia Pacific.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0200.050 0.0300
REV144.530M149.018M4.488M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Tenable Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tenable Holdings (TENB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ: TENB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tenable Holdings's (TENB) competitors?

A

Other companies in Tenable Holdings’s space includes: VMware (NYSE:VMW), GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB), KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE), Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Q

What is the target price for Tenable Holdings (TENB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ: TENB) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 63.00 expecting TENB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.28% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Tenable Holdings (TENB)?

A

The stock price for Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ: TENB) is $50.69 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tenable Holdings (TENB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tenable Holdings.

Q

When is Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB) reporting earnings?

A

Tenable Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Tenable Holdings (TENB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tenable Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Tenable Holdings (TENB) operate in?

A

Tenable Holdings is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.