Sector: Industrials. Industry: Machinery
L.B. Foster Co is a US-based firm engaged in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of products and services, especially for the rail, construction, energy and utility industry. The company operates its business through two segments: Rail Technologies and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. Its principal business activity involves providing new and used rail, trackwork, and accessories, producing concrete railroad ties, insulated rail joints, power rail, track fasteners, coverboards, and sales of sells and rents steel sheet piling, H-bearing pile, and other piling products for foundation and earth retention requirements. It generates the majority of its revenues from the Rail Products and Services segment.

L.B. Foster Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy L.B. Foster (FSTR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ: FSTR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are L.B. Foster's (FSTR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for L.B. Foster (FSTR) stock?

A

The latest price target for L.B. Foster (NASDAQ: FSTR) was reported by B. Riley Securities on May 6, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting FSTR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.58% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for L.B. Foster (FSTR)?

A

The stock price for L.B. Foster (NASDAQ: FSTR) is $15.2 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does L.B. Foster (FSTR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 23, 2016 to stockholders of record on September 7, 2016.

Q

When is L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) reporting earnings?

A

L.B. Foster’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is L.B. Foster (FSTR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for L.B. Foster.

Q

What sector and industry does L.B. Foster (FSTR) operate in?

A

L.B. Foster is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.