Range
13.19 - 13.58
Vol / Avg.
2.4K/37.8K
Div / Yield
1.7/12.89%
52 Wk
10.57 - 19.59
Mkt Cap
540.1M
Payout Ratio
139.45
Open
13.33
P/E
6.88
EPS
5.99
Shares
40.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
China Yuchai International Ltd is a Bermuda holding company that is a subsidiary of Singapore-based Hong Leong Asia. China Yuchai International primarily operates through its majority-owned subsidiary Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company, a China-based company that manufactures, assembles, and distributes diesel engines for various vehicles including trucks, buses, and cars, as well as construction and agricultural, marine, and power-generation equipment. The company generates the majority of its sales from the Chinese market.

China Yuchai Intl Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Yuchai Intl (CYD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Yuchai Intl (NYSE: CYD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Yuchai Intl's (CYD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for China Yuchai Intl (CYD) stock?

A

The latest price target for China Yuchai Intl (NYSE: CYD) was reported by Piper Sandler on August 13, 2012. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting CYD to fall to within 12 months (a possible -1.66% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for China Yuchai Intl (CYD)?

A

The stock price for China Yuchai Intl (NYSE: CYD) is $13.219 last updated Today at 5:17:06 PM.

Q

Does China Yuchai Intl (CYD) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 8, 2021 to stockholders of record on June 28, 2021.

Q

When is China Yuchai Intl (NYSE:CYD) reporting earnings?

A

China Yuchai Intl’s $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 24, 2022.

Q

Is China Yuchai Intl (CYD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Yuchai Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does China Yuchai Intl (CYD) operate in?

A

China Yuchai Intl is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.