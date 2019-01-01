|Q4 2022
|0.530
|0.690
|0.1600
|REV
|217.970M
|226.928M
|8.958M
You can purchase shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ: VRNT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Verint Systems’s space includes: Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY), Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV), Envestnet (NYSE:ENV), ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) and Olo (NYSE:OLO).
The latest price target for Verint Systems (NASDAQ: VRNT) was reported by RBC Capital on December 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 57.00 expecting VRNT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.32% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Verint Systems (NASDAQ: VRNT) is $49.86 last updated Today at 3:54:39 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Verint Systems.
Verint Systems’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 30, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Verint Systems.
Verint Systems is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.