QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
49.56 - 50.26
Vol / Avg.
60.7K/532.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
41.46 - 54.74
Mkt Cap
3.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
49.93
P/E
60.29
EPS
0.12
Shares
65.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 3, 2021, 7:51AM
Benzinga - Dec 2, 2021, 4:15PM
Benzinga - Dec 2, 2021, 4:14PM
Benzinga - Dec 2, 2021, 4:12PM
Benzinga - Dec 2, 2021, 4:12PM
Benzinga - Sep 9, 2021, 4:13PM
Benzinga - Sep 9, 2021, 4:11PM
Benzinga - Sep 1, 2021, 6:07AM
Benzinga - Jul 15, 2021, 1:48PM
Benzinga - Jul 13, 2021, 8:44AM
Benzinga - Jun 9, 2021, 4:10PM
Benzinga - Jun 9, 2021, 4:08PM
Benzinga - Jun 2, 2021, 7:52AM
Benzinga - May 19, 2021, 8:46AM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Verint Systems with its subsidiaries helps brands provide Boundless Customer Engagement. Its solutions help iconic brands close the gap created when they lack the resources required to deliver experiences that fulfill customer expectations. The operating business segments are Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence. The Customer Engagement segment derives maximum revenue for the company.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-30
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5300.690 0.1600
REV217.970M226.928M8.958M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Verint Systems Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Verint Systems (VRNT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ: VRNT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Verint Systems's (VRNT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Verint Systems (VRNT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Verint Systems (NASDAQ: VRNT) was reported by RBC Capital on December 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 57.00 expecting VRNT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.32% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Verint Systems (VRNT)?

A

The stock price for Verint Systems (NASDAQ: VRNT) is $49.86 last updated Today at 3:54:39 PM.

Q

Does Verint Systems (VRNT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Verint Systems.

Q

When is Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) reporting earnings?

A

Verint Systems’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 30, 2022.

Q

Is Verint Systems (VRNT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Verint Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does Verint Systems (VRNT) operate in?

A

Verint Systems is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.