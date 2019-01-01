QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.8K/3.7M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
50.01 - 162.78
Mkt Cap
3.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.87
Shares
63.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples. Industry: Food Products
Beyond Meat is a provider of plant-based meats, such as burgers, sausage, ground beef, and chicken. Unlike other vegetarian products, Beyond Meat seeks to replicate the look, cook, and taste of meat, is targeted to omnivores and vegetarians alike, and is sold in the meat case. The products are widely available across the U.S. and Canada and in 83 additional countries as well. International revenue represented 20% of 2020 sales. The firm's products are available in retail stores and the food-service channel. In 2019, before the pandemic struck, sales were evenly split between these two channels, although mix changed to 74% retail/26% food service in 2020. We think the recovery from the crisis and new deals with McDonald's and Yum Brands will return food-service sales to 50% by 2022.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.710

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV101.360M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Beyond Meat Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Beyond Meat (BYND) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Beyond Meat's (BYND) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Beyond Meat (BYND) stock?

A

The latest price target for Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) was reported by BMO Capital on February 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 68.00 expecting BYND to rise to within 12 months (a possible 34.55% upside). 29 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Beyond Meat (BYND)?

A

The stock price for Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) is $50.54 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Beyond Meat (BYND) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Beyond Meat.

Q

When is Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) reporting earnings?

A

Beyond Meat’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Beyond Meat (BYND) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Beyond Meat.

Q

What sector and industry does Beyond Meat (BYND) operate in?

A

Beyond Meat is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.