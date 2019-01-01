Redwood Trust is a specialty finance company that operates as a real estate investment trust focused on different areas of housing credit. It delivers customized housing credit investments to a diverse mix of investors through its securitization platforms. whole-loan distribution activities, and publicly traded shares. Its consolidated investment portfolio incorporates a diverse mix of residential, business purpose, and multifamily investments. The company operates in three segments: residential lending, business purpose lending, and third-party investments. Its primary sources of income are net interest income from investments and noninterest income from mortgage banking activities. The company intends to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends issued quarterly.