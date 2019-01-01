QQQ
Range
9.71 - 10.33
Vol / Avg.
1.6M/1.3M
Div / Yield
0.78/7.72%
52 Wk
9.37 - 14.17
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
32.91
Open
9.85
P/E
4.26
EPS
0.38
Shares
114.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Redwood Trust is a specialty finance company that operates as a real estate investment trust focused on different areas of housing credit. It delivers customized housing credit investments to a diverse mix of investors through its securitization platforms. whole-loan distribution activities, and publicly traded shares. Its consolidated investment portfolio incorporates a diverse mix of residential, business purpose, and multifamily investments. The company operates in three segments: residential lending, business purpose lending, and third-party investments. Its primary sources of income are net interest income from investments and noninterest income from mortgage banking activities. The company intends to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends issued quarterly.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3800.340 -0.0400
REV42.100M50.000M7.900M

Redwood Trust Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Redwood Trust (RWT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE: RWT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Redwood Trust's (RWT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Redwood Trust (RWT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Redwood Trust (NYSE: RWT) was reported by Wells Fargo on November 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting RWT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 36.39% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Redwood Trust (RWT)?

A

The stock price for Redwood Trust (NYSE: RWT) is $10.265 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Redwood Trust (RWT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 28, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 16, 2021.

Q

When is Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) reporting earnings?

A

Redwood Trust’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Redwood Trust (RWT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Redwood Trust.

Q

What sector and industry does Redwood Trust (RWT) operate in?

A

Redwood Trust is in the Financials sector and Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.