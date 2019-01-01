Teleflex is a Wayne, Pennsylvania-based manufacturer of hospital supplies and medical devices primarily in the bloodstream/vascular and surgical areas. The firm reports results across seven segments: vascular access (26% of 2020 sales), interventional (15%), surgical (13%), anesthesia (12%), interventional urology (13%), original-equipment manufacturing (7%), and all other (14%). Geographic exposure for the business is primarily in the U.S., which accounts for 60% of revenue, with international markets making up the remainder.