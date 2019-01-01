QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Teleflex is a Wayne, Pennsylvania-based manufacturer of hospital supplies and medical devices primarily in the bloodstream/vascular and surgical areas. The firm reports results across seven segments: vascular access (26% of 2020 sales), interventional (15%), surgical (13%), anesthesia (12%), interventional urology (13%), original-equipment manufacturing (7%), and all other (14%). Geographic exposure for the business is primarily in the U.S., which accounts for 60% of revenue, with international markets making up the remainder.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS3.5303.600 0.0700
REV748.630M761.914M13.284M

Teleflex Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Teleflex (TFX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Teleflex (NYSE: TFX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Teleflex's (TFX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Teleflex (TFX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Teleflex (NYSE: TFX) was reported by Raymond James on February 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 380.00 expecting TFX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.40% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Teleflex (TFX)?

A

The stock price for Teleflex (NYSE: TFX) is $338.09 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Teleflex (TFX) pay a dividend?

A

The next Teleflex (TFX) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-04.

Q

When is Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) reporting earnings?

A

Teleflex’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Teleflex (TFX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Teleflex.

Q

What sector and industry does Teleflex (TFX) operate in?

A

Teleflex is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.