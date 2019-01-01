QQQ
Range
8.05 - 8.32
Vol / Avg.
313.3K/436.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.58 - 16.5
Mkt Cap
455.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
8.22
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
56.5M
Outstanding
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd is a provider of satellite-based broadband communications. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment and provides comprehensive solutions and end-to-end services. Its portfolio includes a cloud-based satellite network platform, very small aperture terminals (VSATs), amplifiers, high-speed modems, on-the-move antennas and high-power solid-state power amplifiers (SSPAs), block up converters (BUCs) and Trancievers. The company's solutions support multiple applications with a full portfolio of products to address key applications including broadband access, cellular backhaul, enterprise, in-flight connectivity, maritime, trains, defense and public safety.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0500.100 0.0500
REV63.940M67.271M3.331M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Gilat Satellite Networks Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ: GILT) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Gilat Satellite Networks's (GILT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gilat Satellite Networks.

Q

What is the target price for Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gilat Satellite Networks

Q

Current Stock Price for Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT)?

A

The stock price for Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ: GILT) is $8.05 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 20, 2021 to stockholders of record on January 8, 2021.

Q

When is Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) reporting earnings?

A

Gilat Satellite Networks’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gilat Satellite Networks.

Q

What sector and industry does Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) operate in?

A

Gilat Satellite Networks is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.