Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust that focuses on healthcare-related properties, including life science estates, medical offices, and senior living communities. It acquires and owns properties and is engaged in the development and implementation of medical services and technologies. It operates through two segments: its office portfolio and its senior housing operating portfolio. The office portfolio includes medical office properties leased to medical-related businesses and life sciences properties. The SHOP segment runs communities that offer multiple types of residential care, ranging from independent living to nursing services. DHT operates across the United States and the majority of its revenue derives from rents and medical programs.