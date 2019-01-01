QQQ
Range
3.03 - 3.19
Vol / Avg.
344.5K/1.7M
Div / Yield
0.04/1.29%
52 Wk
2.35 - 5.58
Mkt Cap
731.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.13
P/E
-
EPS
-0.38
Shares
239M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate. Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust that focuses on healthcare-related properties, including life science estates, medical offices, and senior living communities. It acquires and owns properties and is engaged in the development and implementation of medical services and technologies. It operates through two segments: its office portfolio and its senior housing operating portfolio. The office portfolio includes medical office properties leased to medical-related businesses and life sciences properties. The SHOP segment runs communities that offer multiple types of residential care, ranging from independent living to nursing services. DHT operates across the United States and the majority of its revenue derives from rents and medical programs.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-23

REV336.010M

Diversified Healthcare Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Diversified Healthcare (DHC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Diversified Healthcare (NASDAQ: DHC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Diversified Healthcare's (DHC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Diversified Healthcare (DHC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Diversified Healthcare (NASDAQ: DHC) was reported by B. Riley Securities on December 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting DHC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 96.08% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Diversified Healthcare (DHC)?

A

The stock price for Diversified Healthcare (NASDAQ: DHC) is $3.06 last updated Today at 6:47:31 PM.

Q

Does Diversified Healthcare (DHC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 17, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 21, 2022.

Q

When is Diversified Healthcare (NASDAQ:DHC) reporting earnings?

A

Diversified Healthcare’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Diversified Healthcare (DHC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Diversified Healthcare.

Q

What sector and industry does Diversified Healthcare (DHC) operate in?

A

Diversified Healthcare is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.