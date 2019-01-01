|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.060
|1.040
|-0.0200
|REV
|310.080M
|347.325M
|37.245M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of NorthWestern (NASDAQ: NWE) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in NorthWestern’s space includes: Ameren (NYSE:AEE), Dominion Energy (NYSE:D), CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP), Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) and CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS).
The latest price target for NorthWestern (NASDAQ: NWE) was reported by Keybanc on January 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 68.00 expecting NWE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.33% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for NorthWestern (NASDAQ: NWE) is $57.465 last updated Today at 8:34:16 PM.
The next NorthWestern (NWE) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.
NorthWestern’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for NorthWestern.
NorthWestern is in the Utilities sector and Multi-Utilities industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.