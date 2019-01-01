QQQ
Range
56.91 - 57.86
Vol / Avg.
480.1K/505.9K
Div / Yield
2.52/4.35%
52 Wk
53.66 - 70.8
Mkt Cap
3.1B
Payout Ratio
68.89
Open
57.25
P/E
16.11
EPS
0.96
Shares
54.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Multi-Utilities
NorthWestern Corp provides electricity and natural gas services in the Upper Midwest and Northwest of the U.S. in the states of Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska. The primary segments of the company include Electric operations, which operates only in Montana and South Dakota, and Natural Gas operations, which operates in all three states. The company uses thermal, wind, hydro, or renewable energy in varying quantities, depending on the location of the facilities, in order to generate power. The company derives the majority of retail electric utility revenue from commercial and residential sales.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.0601.040 -0.0200
REV310.080M347.325M37.245M

Analyst Ratings

NorthWestern Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NorthWestern (NWE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NorthWestern (NASDAQ: NWE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NorthWestern's (NWE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for NorthWestern (NWE) stock?

A

The latest price target for NorthWestern (NASDAQ: NWE) was reported by Keybanc on January 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 68.00 expecting NWE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.33% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for NorthWestern (NWE)?

A

The stock price for NorthWestern (NASDAQ: NWE) is $57.465 last updated Today at 8:34:16 PM.

Q

Does NorthWestern (NWE) pay a dividend?

A

The next NorthWestern (NWE) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.

Q

When is NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) reporting earnings?

A

NorthWestern’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is NorthWestern (NWE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NorthWestern.

Q

What sector and industry does NorthWestern (NWE) operate in?

A

NorthWestern is in the Utilities sector and Multi-Utilities industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.