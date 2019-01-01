|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-25
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of US Energy (NASDAQ: USEG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in US Energy’s space includes: PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX), Permian Basin Royalty (NYSE:PBT), Cross Timbers Royalty (NYSE:CRT), Ecoark Holdings (NASDAQ:ZEST) and Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN).
The latest price target for US Energy (NASDAQ: USEG) was reported by EF Hutton on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting USEG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.07% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for US Energy (NASDAQ: USEG) is $4.13 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 16, 2007 to stockholders of record on July 3, 2007.
US Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for US Energy.
US Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.