QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
17.9K/177.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.91 - 7.91
Mkt Cap
105.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
13.77
EPS
0.02
Shares
25.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 28, 2022, 5:36AM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 11:49AM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 11:39AM
Benzinga - Nov 12, 2021, 6:01AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 8:25AM
Benzinga - Oct 11, 2021, 8:09AM
Benzinga - Oct 5, 2021, 7:39AM
Benzinga - Oct 5, 2021, 7:12AM
Benzinga - Aug 12, 2021, 5:11PM
Benzinga - Jul 15, 2021, 1:04PM
Benzinga - Jul 14, 2021, 12:29PM
Benzinga - Jul 14, 2021, 12:09PM
Benzinga - Jul 14, 2021, 11:07AM
Benzinga - Mar 2, 2021, 7:10AM
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
US Energy Corp is an independent energy company. It is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas-producing properties in the continental United States. It has business activities in South Texas and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. The company generates revenue from its interest in the sales of oil and natural gas production.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-25
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

US Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy US Energy (USEG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of US Energy (NASDAQ: USEG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are US Energy's (USEG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for US Energy (USEG) stock?

A

The latest price target for US Energy (NASDAQ: USEG) was reported by EF Hutton on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting USEG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.07% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for US Energy (USEG)?

A

The stock price for US Energy (NASDAQ: USEG) is $4.13 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does US Energy (USEG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 16, 2007 to stockholders of record on July 3, 2007.

Q

When is US Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) reporting earnings?

A

US Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is US Energy (USEG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for US Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does US Energy (USEG) operate in?

A

US Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.