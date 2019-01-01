|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Bandwidth’s space includes: NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL), Cogent Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ:CCOI), Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA), Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) and Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB).
The latest price target for Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 63.00 expecting BAND to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.19% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) is $50.73 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Bandwidth.
Bandwidth’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Bandwidth.
Bandwidth is in the Communication Services sector and Diversified Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.