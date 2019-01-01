QQQ
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Diversified Telecommunication Services
Bandwidth Inc engages in the business of providing a cloud-based communications platform for enterprises in the United States. The company's solutions consist of software application programming interface for voice and text functionality and its owned and managed purpose-built internet protocol voice network. The segments of the company are Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) and Other, of which a majority of the revenue is derived from the CPaaS segment. CPaaS revenue is derived from the provision of voice usage, phone number services, 911-enabled phone number services, messaging services and other services. It has the business presence in the United States and international countries, of which key revenue is derived from the United States.

Bandwidth Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bandwidth (BAND) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bandwidth's (BAND) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Bandwidth (BAND) stock?

A

The latest price target for Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 63.00 expecting BAND to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.19% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Bandwidth (BAND)?

A

The stock price for Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) is $50.73 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bandwidth (BAND) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bandwidth.

Q

When is Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) reporting earnings?

A

Bandwidth’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Bandwidth (BAND) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bandwidth.

Q

What sector and industry does Bandwidth (BAND) operate in?

A

Bandwidth is in the Communication Services sector and Diversified Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.