Bandwidth Inc engages in the business of providing a cloud-based communications platform for enterprises in the United States. The company's solutions consist of software application programming interface for voice and text functionality and its owned and managed purpose-built internet protocol voice network. The segments of the company are Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) and Other, of which a majority of the revenue is derived from the CPaaS segment. CPaaS revenue is derived from the provision of voice usage, phone number services, 911-enabled phone number services, messaging services and other services. It has the business presence in the United States and international countries, of which key revenue is derived from the United States.