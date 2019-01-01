QQQ
Range
4.74 - 4.85
Vol / Avg.
3K/18.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.61 - 8.38
Mkt Cap
18M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.74
P/E
-
EPS
0.58
Shares
3.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Schmitt Industries Inc is engaged in propane tank monitoring solutions, precision measurement solutions, and ice cream production and distribution. The Company operates as two reportable segments: the Measurement Segment and the Ice Cream Segment. Xact product line includes satellite-focused remote tank monitoring products and related monitoring services for markets in the IoT environment. The Company also manufactures, wholesales, and retails ice cream and related products.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.920
REV2.962M

Analyst Ratings

Schmitt Industries Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Schmitt Industries (SMIT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ: SMIT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Schmitt Industries's (SMIT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Schmitt Industries (SMIT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Schmitt Industries

Q

Current Stock Price for Schmitt Industries (SMIT)?

A

The stock price for Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ: SMIT) is $4.73 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Schmitt Industries (SMIT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Schmitt Industries.

Q

When is Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) reporting earnings?

A

Schmitt Industries’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Schmitt Industries (SMIT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Schmitt Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does Schmitt Industries (SMIT) operate in?

A

Schmitt Industries is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.