Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Communications Equipment
Juniper Networks develops and sells switching, routing, security, related software products, and services for the networking industry. The company operates as one segment and its primary selling verticals are communication service providers, cloud, and enterprise. The California-based company was incorporated in 1996, employs over 9,000 individuals, and sells worldwide, with over half of its sales from the Americas region.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5300.560 0.0300
REV1.270B1.300B30.000M

Juniper Networks Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Juniper Networks (JNPR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Juniper Networks's (JNPR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Juniper Networks (JNPR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR) was reported by Loop Capital on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 41.00 expecting JNPR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.51% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Juniper Networks (JNPR)?

A

The stock price for Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR) is $33.195 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Juniper Networks (JNPR) pay a dividend?

A

The next Juniper Networks (JNPR) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.

Q

When is Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) reporting earnings?

A

Juniper Networks’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Juniper Networks (JNPR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Juniper Networks.

Q

What sector and industry does Juniper Networks (JNPR) operate in?

A

Juniper Networks is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the NYSE.