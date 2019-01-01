|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of RELX (NYSE: RELX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in RELX’s space includes: CoStar Gr (NASDAQ:CSGP), CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI), Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J), IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) and Science Applications Intl (NYSE:SAIC).
The latest price target for RELX (NYSE: RELX) was reported by UBS on March 5, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting RELX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for RELX (NYSE: RELX) is $29.95 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 13, 2021 to stockholders of record on August 5, 2021.
RELX does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for RELX.
RELX is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.