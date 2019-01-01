QQQ
Range
29.2 - 30
Vol / Avg.
1.6M/848.9K
Div / Yield
0.67/2.21%
52 Wk
23.37 - 32.71
Mkt Cap
57.9B
Payout Ratio
63.17
Open
29.36
P/E
29.33
EPS
0
Shares
1.9B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 3:39PM
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
RELX, formerly known as Reed Elsevier, is a FTSE 100 diversified information and analytics company. The firm operates across four main areas: scientific, technical, and medical (38% of 2020 sales); risk and business analytics (34%); legal (23%); and exhibitions (5%). RELX Group has three listings: its primary one in London and two more in New York and Amsterdam.

RELX Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy RELX (RELX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of RELX (NYSE: RELX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are RELX's (RELX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for RELX (RELX) stock?

A

The latest price target for RELX (NYSE: RELX) was reported by UBS on March 5, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting RELX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for RELX (RELX)?

A

The stock price for RELX (NYSE: RELX) is $29.95 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does RELX (RELX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 13, 2021 to stockholders of record on August 5, 2021.

Q

When is RELX (NYSE:RELX) reporting earnings?

A

RELX does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is RELX (RELX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for RELX.

Q

What sector and industry does RELX (RELX) operate in?

A

RELX is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.