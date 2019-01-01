QQQ
Open Text Corp grew out of a technology project involving the Oxford English Dictionary at Canada's University of Waterloo in the mid-1980s. Its software allows clients to archive, aggregate, retrieve, and search unstructured information (such as documents, e-mail, presentations). The company is based in Ontario, Canada.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.1200.890 -0.2300
REV1.100B876.799M-223.201M

Open Text Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Open Text (OTEX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Open Text (NASDAQ: OTEX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Open Text's (OTEX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Open Text.

Q

What is the target price for Open Text (OTEX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Open Text (NASDAQ: OTEX) was reported by RBC Capital on August 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 62.00 expecting OTEX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 44.25% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Open Text (OTEX)?

A

The stock price for Open Text (NASDAQ: OTEX) is $42.98 last updated Today at 9:00:02 PM.

Q

Does Open Text (OTEX) pay a dividend?

A

The next Open Text (OTEX) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-03.

Q

When is Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) reporting earnings?

A

Open Text’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Open Text (OTEX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Open Text.

Q

What sector and industry does Open Text (OTEX) operate in?

A

Open Text is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.