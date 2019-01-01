QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/80.6K
Div / Yield
0.23/9.93%
52 Wk
2.23 - 3.4
Mkt Cap
44.5M
Payout Ratio
289.78
Open
-
P/E
28.88
EPS
0
Shares
19.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Mfs Intermediate High Income Fund is a United States based diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income but may also consider capital appreciation. The fund invests a majority of its net assets, including borrowings for investment purposes, in high-income debt instruments. Its portfolio of investments includes investment in different sectors such as aerospace, automotive, broadcasting, building, business services, cable TV, chemicals, construction, and other sectors.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Mfs Intermediate High Inc Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Mfs Intermediate High Inc (CIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mfs Intermediate High Inc (NYSE: CIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mfs Intermediate High Inc's (CIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mfs Intermediate High Inc.

Q

What is the target price for Mfs Intermediate High Inc (CIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mfs Intermediate High Inc

Q

Current Stock Price for Mfs Intermediate High Inc (CIF)?

A

The stock price for Mfs Intermediate High Inc (NYSE: CIF) is $2.3 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mfs Intermediate High Inc (CIF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 15, 2022.

Q

When is Mfs Intermediate High Inc (NYSE:CIF) reporting earnings?

A

Mfs Intermediate High Inc does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mfs Intermediate High Inc (CIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mfs Intermediate High Inc.

Q

What sector and industry does Mfs Intermediate High Inc (CIF) operate in?

A

Mfs Intermediate High Inc is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.