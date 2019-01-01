QQQ
Range
435.05 - 451.09
Vol / Avg.
4.3M/3.7M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
420.78 - 699.54
Mkt Cap
207.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
440.35
P/E
44.17
EPS
2.59
Shares
472.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Adobe provides content creation, document management, and digital marketing and advertising software and services to creative professionals and marketers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing and engaging with compelling content multiple operating systems, devices and media. The company operates with three segments: digital media content creation, digital experience for marketing solutions, and publishing for legacy products (less than 5% of revenue).

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-22
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS3.2003.200 0.0000
REV4.090B4.110B20.000M

Adobe Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Adobe (ADBE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Adobe's (ADBE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Adobe (ADBE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) was reported by Deutsche Bank on January 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 660.00 expecting ADBE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 50.55% upside). 46 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Adobe (ADBE)?

A

The stock price for Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) is $438.4 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Adobe (ADBE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 12, 2005 to stockholders of record on March 24, 2005.

Q

When is Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) reporting earnings?

A

Adobe’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 22, 2022.

Q

Is Adobe (ADBE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Adobe.

Q

What sector and industry does Adobe (ADBE) operate in?

A

Adobe is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.