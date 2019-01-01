|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-22
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|3.200
|3.200
|0.0000
|REV
|4.090B
|4.110B
|20.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Adobe’s space includes: AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP), Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN), SAP (NYSE:SAP), Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) and Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD).
The latest price target for Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) was reported by Deutsche Bank on January 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 660.00 expecting ADBE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 50.55% upside). 46 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) is $438.4 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 12, 2005 to stockholders of record on March 24, 2005.
Adobe’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 22, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Adobe.
Adobe is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.