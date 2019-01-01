QQQ
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Saul Centers Inc is a self-managed real estate investment trust which invests in, operates, and develops retail and commercial properties. The company's portfolio includes community and neighbourhood shopping centres, office properties, and mixed-use properties. Properties are primarily located in the Washington, D.C. and Maryland metropolitan areas. Saul Centers operates through two business segments: shopping centers, which contributes the maximum portion of total revenue; and mixed-use properties. Major tenants include grocery stores, discount department stores, and drug stores.

Saul Centers Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Saul Centers (BFS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Saul Centers (NYSE: BFS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Saul Centers's (BFS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Saul Centers (BFS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Saul Centers (NYSE: BFS) was reported by Raymond James on November 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 56.00 expecting BFS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.22% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Saul Centers (BFS)?

A

The stock price for Saul Centers (NYSE: BFS) is $46.58 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Saul Centers (BFS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 13, 2022.

Q

When is Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) reporting earnings?

A

Saul Centers’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Saul Centers (BFS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Saul Centers.

Q

What sector and industry does Saul Centers (BFS) operate in?

A

Saul Centers is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.