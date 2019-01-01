Saul Centers Inc is a self-managed real estate investment trust which invests in, operates, and develops retail and commercial properties. The company's portfolio includes community and neighbourhood shopping centres, office properties, and mixed-use properties. Properties are primarily located in the Washington, D.C. and Maryland metropolitan areas. Saul Centers operates through two business segments: shopping centers, which contributes the maximum portion of total revenue; and mixed-use properties. Major tenants include grocery stores, discount department stores, and drug stores.