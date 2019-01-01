QQQ
Range
10.61 - 10.95
Vol / Avg.
104.9K/140.2K
Div / Yield
0.78/7.18%
52 Wk
9.32 - 12.58
Mkt Cap
364.7M
Payout Ratio
31.08
Open
10.88
P/E
4.33
EPS
0.35
Shares
34.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials. Industry: Capital Markets
Gladstone Capital Corp is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objectives are to, achieve and grow current income by investing in debt securities of established businesses that would provide stable earnings and cash flow to pay expenses, make principal and interest payments on its outstanding indebtedness and make distributions to stockholders that grow over time; and provide its stockholders with long-term capital appreciation in the value of its assets by investing in equity securities of established businesses that can grow over time to permit it to sell its equity investments for capital gains.

Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2000.270 0.0700
REV14.510M16.167M1.657M

Analyst Ratings

Gladstone Capital Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gladstone Capital (GLAD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ: GLAD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gladstone Capital's (GLAD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Gladstone Capital (GLAD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ: GLAD) was reported by Oppenheimer on June 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting GLAD to fall to within 12 months (a possible -5.93% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Gladstone Capital (GLAD)?

A

The stock price for Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ: GLAD) is $10.63 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gladstone Capital (GLAD) pay a dividend?

A

The next Gladstone Capital (GLAD) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-22.

Q

When is Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) reporting earnings?

A

Gladstone Capital’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Gladstone Capital (GLAD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gladstone Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Gladstone Capital (GLAD) operate in?

A

Gladstone Capital is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.