Gladstone Capital Corp is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objectives are to, achieve and grow current income by investing in debt securities of established businesses that would provide stable earnings and cash flow to pay expenses, make principal and interest payments on its outstanding indebtedness and make distributions to stockholders that grow over time; and provide its stockholders with long-term capital appreciation in the value of its assets by investing in equity securities of established businesses that can grow over time to permit it to sell its equity investments for capital gains.