|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.200
|0.270
|0.0700
|REV
|14.510M
|16.167M
|1.657M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ: GLAD) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Gladstone Capital’s space includes: Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN), SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS), Sculptor Capital (NYSE:SCU), Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) and Diamond Hill Investment (NASDAQ:DHIL).
The latest price target for Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ: GLAD) was reported by Oppenheimer on June 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting GLAD to fall to within 12 months (a possible -5.93% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ: GLAD) is $10.63 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Gladstone Capital (GLAD) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-22.
Gladstone Capital’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Gladstone Capital.
Gladstone Capital is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.