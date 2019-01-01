QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.01 - 19.5
Mkt Cap
305.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.49
Shares
139.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
Spire Global Inc is a provider of space-based data, analytics, and space services, offering access to datasets and powerful insights about Earth from the ultimate vantage point so that organizations can make decisions with confidence, accuracy, and speed. The company uses multi-purpose satellite constellations to source hard to acquire, valuable data and enriches it with predictive solutions.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-15
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Spire Globall Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Spire Globall (SPIR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Spire Globall (NYSE: SPIR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Spire Globall's (SPIR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Spire Globall (SPIR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Spire Globall (NYSE: SPIR) was reported by Piper Sandler on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.30 expecting SPIR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 95.45% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Spire Globall (SPIR)?

A

The stock price for Spire Globall (NYSE: SPIR) is $2.2 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Spire Globall (SPIR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Spire Globall.

Q

When is Spire Globall (NYSE:SPIR) reporting earnings?

A

Spire Globall’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is Spire Globall (SPIR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Spire Globall.

Q

What sector and industry does Spire Globall (SPIR) operate in?

A

Spire Globall is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.