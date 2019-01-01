QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/76K
Div / Yield
0.45/4.22%
52 Wk
10.56 - 12.58
Mkt Cap
420.9M
Payout Ratio
91.64
Open
-
P/E
19.38
EPS
0
Shares
39.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
DWS Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end, diversified investment management company. The investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income tax by investing in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade tax-exempt securities. Its products include ETFs, Mutual Funds, Closed-End-Funds, Money Market Funds, and others.

see more
DWS Municipal IT Questions & Answers

How do I buy DWS Municipal IT (KTF) stock?

You can purchase shares of DWS Municipal IT (NYSE: KTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Who are DWS Municipal IT's (KTF) competitors?

There are no as such competitors for DWS Municipal IT.

What is the target price for DWS Municipal IT (KTF) stock?

There is no analysis for DWS Municipal IT

Current Stock Price for DWS Municipal IT (KTF)?

The stock price for DWS Municipal IT (NYSE: KTF) is $10.655 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Does DWS Municipal IT (KTF) pay a dividend?

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.

When is DWS Municipal IT (NYSE:KTF) reporting earnings?

DWS Municipal IT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Is DWS Municipal IT (KTF) going to split?

There is no upcoming split for DWS Municipal IT.

What sector and industry does DWS Municipal IT (KTF) operate in?

DWS Municipal IT is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.