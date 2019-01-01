|Q2 2022
You can purchase shares of BrightView Holdings (NYSE: BV) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in BrightView Holdings’s space includes: Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI), Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK), Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK), Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) and Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS).
The latest price target for BrightView Holdings (NYSE: BV) was reported by William Blair on January 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting BV to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for BrightView Holdings (NYSE: BV) is $13.54 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for BrightView Holdings.
BrightView Holdings’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for BrightView Holdings.
BrightView Holdings is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.