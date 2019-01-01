QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
BrightView Holdings Inc is a provider of commercial landscaping services in the United States. The company provides commercial landscaping services, landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development. It operates through two segments namely Maintenance Services, and Development Services. The Maintenance Services are self-performed through a national branch network and are route-based in nature, and Development Services are comprised of sophisticated design, coordination and installation of landscapes at recognizable corporate, athletic, and university complexes. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Maintenance Services.

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1100.080 -0.0300
REV590.060M591.800M1.740M

BrightView Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BrightView Holdings (BV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BrightView Holdings (NYSE: BV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BrightView Holdings's (BV) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for BrightView Holdings (BV) stock?

A

The latest price target for BrightView Holdings (NYSE: BV) was reported by William Blair on January 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting BV to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for BrightView Holdings (BV)?

A

The stock price for BrightView Holdings (NYSE: BV) is $13.54 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BrightView Holdings (BV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BrightView Holdings.

Q

When is BrightView Holdings (NYSE:BV) reporting earnings?

A

BrightView Holdings’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is BrightView Holdings (BV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BrightView Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does BrightView Holdings (BV) operate in?

A

BrightView Holdings is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.